Moyale boxing club to drill promising boxers

Moyale Barracks Boxing Club has revealed plans to scout for young boxers in the Northern Region.

Moyale is the only club in the north that is drilling young boxers.

Lasco Simwanza, a soldier who runs the club, told Malawi24 that they will go on tour in all Northern Region districts spotting young talented boxers.

“I am glad to tell the nation that this campaign of spotting young boxers in rural area will help us bring up good boxers in the near future.

“The Moyale Boxing Club is the only club which represent Mzuzu and Northern Region as a whole, I would like to tell my fellow trainers at least to show their career and give to other boxers,” said Simwanza.

He also advised boxers in the country to take the game as their career and not just play for money or fun.

“Let’s take after our friends who play football it’s their talent that’s why today am also advising boxers to take it as a talent too,” he said.