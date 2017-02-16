Malawi Education: School dropout among girls worries AGIC

Active Girls Initiative Centre (AGIC) says it is saddened by the increased number of girls dropping out of school despite efforts by Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to see them continue with education.

Speaking with the local media, AGIC Executive Director Steve Chirombo said many girls dropping out of school are lacking interest and they do not have a vision when it comes to education.

He said girls in the country need to be focused on their education because NGOs, including AGIC, have a limit in the extent to which they can get involved in the girls’ education.

He also said that AGIC has done activities like holding talks with girls in different schools to help them realize their goals and be determined to accomplish them.

“NGOs and other stakeholders have a limit. If they are not determined we cannot do anything. We cannot push them to stay in school.

“We want girls to be active participants in their education and we also want them to stand on their goals and be focused,” said Chirombo.

He said as AGIC, they are working with girls in schools like Phende and Mfera Primary Schools in Chikhwawa to make them go further with education.

Furthermore, Chirombo said parents need to be open to discuss such issues concerning girls so that they know the right way to behave and set positive goals for themselves.

He said if parents are open with their children, they will be able to get information on the challenges the girls are facing and assist them accordingly before matters get worse.

Chirombo also pointed out that it is high time teachers made themselves approachable.

“When at school, girls consider their teachers as parents and so the teachers need to be open with them so that instead of fearing them like they do, they should be free to ask them things that can help them including those things they do not understand during class lessons,” added Chirombo.

Twelve girls from three secondary schools of Chapananga, Phwazi and Kakoma in Chikhwawa dropped out of school in the last term due to early pregnancies and early marriages.