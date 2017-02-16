We don’t have good coaches in Malawi – Steve Liwewe Banda

Renowned football commentator says Malawi has no good coaches even at club level.

Steve Liwewe Banda has backed the Football Association of Malawi’ (FAM) decision to hire an expatriate coach for the Malawi National Football Team.

Speaking during midweek sports programme on MBC, Liwewe Banda said Malawian clubs have no good quality coaches to take the game to another level.

“If you ask me, I will be honest with you that we don’t have good local coaches. Our clubs have no good coaches at all that will improve the teams and at the same time, help the performance of our National Football team.

“Look at player development, we have seen good players only existing for less than three years because we don’t have good coaches who can develop players from their current level to another level so I am backing FAM for coming up with a decision to hire an expatriate coach, we surely needs one,” he said.

However, his counterpart Paul Kamanga was quick to disagree with Liwewe’s sentiments saying the environment they are in is not conducive enough for the development of the game.

The FA is just waiting for Malawi Government’s approval to hire an expatriate coach in readiness for the upcoming CHAN qualifiers and the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.