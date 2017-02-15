Two men nabbed for raping girl

Police in Chikhwawa district have arrested two men for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl after enticing her with food and money.

The two, Innocent Petulo, 34 and Innocent Dunga 18, are reported to have been sexually abusing the girl from December last year to February this year.

Confirming to Malawi24, Chikhwawa Police spokesperson sergeant Andrew Mayawo said the girl left her home after a misunderstanding with her father who stays with her stepmother.

He added that the victim met the suspects and the two sexually abused her after enticing her with money and food.

“The girl revealed that she developed a sexually transmitted infection which led her to inform her Aunt. She was treated at a private clinic at Nchalo and later the suspects were arrested on 6th of February 2017,” said Mayawo.

The two have since appeared before Chikhwawa magistrate court to answer a case of defilement contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

Petulo hails from Godfrey village while Dunga comes Tomali village Traditional Authority (TA) Lundu in Chikhwawa district.