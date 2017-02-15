Ministry of health commended for preventing cholera outbreak

The Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) has commended the Ministry of Health for working tirelessly to prevent a cholera outbreak in the country.

The statement has been brought forward by the organisation’s Executive Director George Jobe.

Jobe said his organisation is happy that Malawi has not registered any case of Cholera since the start of current rainy season commenced.

According to the MHEN boss, the development has shown that the ministry is working hard in ensuring that no cholera cases are reported in the country.

“This year we should commend the Ministry of Health for their efforts by ensuring that no cholera cases should be registered in the country,” he explained.

Jobe also hailed organisations which are implementing water and sanitation projects across Malawi for working hand in hand with the ministry.

Speaking on the same, some traditional leaders observed that the sensitisation campaigns the ministry conducted in various areas has led to prevention of the disease this year.

Last year, Cholera outbreak hit some districts in the country including Zomba, Chikwawa, and Nsanje.