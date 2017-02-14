Nankhumwa to continue as Leader of House

President Peter Mutharika has allowed Minister of Local government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa to carry on as Leader of the House in Parliament.

This follows opposition Parliamentarians’ move to block Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda from leading the House.

Business came to a halt in the House on Monday after the government side announced that embattled minister of Agriculture George Chaponda would be reinstated as Leader of the House.

Parliamentarians protested the decision saying they could not be led by the minister since he is facing accusations of corruption for his role in the maize procurement deal.

The protests forced Speaker Richard Msowoya to suspend proceedings to Tuesday.

But this morning peace returned to the House after First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje announced that Nankhumwa who took over the role of Leader of the House in an acting capacity last week will continue to lead the House until the end of the current sitting.

However Chilenje said Nankhumwa will still hold the position in an acting capacity.