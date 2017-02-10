Tay Grin’s Kanda in Trans Africa Radio top 40

Having raised the Malawi flag on an international stage through different platforms, the Nyau King is now rocking in Trans Africa Radio top 40 chart.

His product Kanda which features Sonye and Nigerian singer Orezi, is on 30th position. However there is a possibility of the song ascending on the ladder, provided it gets more votes.

All voting closes every Friday at 11:00 AM and re-opens on Saturdays at 11:00 AM, Central African Time.

The show which airs on the radio, DSTV Channel 872, every Saturday from 8AM to 11AM features great sounds from the continent. As such there is an ever presence of Africa’s major artists from all regions therein.

The Malawian flag bearer is fighting for better standing on the chart against the likes of South Africa’s AKA, Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo, Ghana’s Sarkodie, and Nigeria’s Patoranking among other heavyweights.

However he is not the only Malawian in the chart with dancehall kingpin Gemini Major also in it. His appearance is only by virtue of being a featured artist on Ban T’s Treemix. Unfortunately the song is at the foot of the chart.

In the meantime, AKA is anchoring the top 40 with his song entitled The World is Yours. He also appears on position 18 but this time with Patoranking.

Meanwhile, Malawians are expecting a lot from the award winning Tay Grin whose reputation in music is sound.