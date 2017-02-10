Woman arrested for attempted suicide in Dowa

Police in Dowa have arrested a 36-year-old woman for attempting to commit suicide over family issues at Msangu village, Traditional Authority Mkukula in the district.

Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda has identified the woman as Likisi Ngoma who has three children.

According to Kaponda, the woman got married to a man in the district who was ill-treating her by not giving her any help.

“For instance the man happened to have money after doing piece works but he was not giving her to buy needed items at home.

“On Monday during the afternoon hours when the husband was away, the woman took a tomato pesticide called (comide) and drank it in order to kill herself,” said Kaponda.

After drinking the pesticide, she immediately started vomiting and became unconscious.

But her child who was nearby saw this and alerted elders who rushed with her to Dowa District Hospital where she was admitted.

Doctors from Dowa District Hospital said that the woman took an organophosphate poison called comide.

She will appear in court soon to answer the offence of attempted suicide which is contrary to section 229 of the penal code.

The woman comes from Msangu village Traditional Authority, Mkukula in Dowa District.