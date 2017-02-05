Throwing away pains: Zambian Prophet to perform healing miracles in Malawi

Following an order that Jesus Christ gave to his disciples to ‘heal the sick’, a Zambian Prophet is expected to perform healing miracles in Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre.

The prophet Willy Munyeta disclosed that the miracles will see many being relieved from the pains of different diseases.

Munyeta, founder and general overseer of All For Christ Ministries International Church confirmed to Malawi24 that healing miracles service will see people giving glory to God.

“After Jesus Christ’s resurrection and the pouring of the Holy Spirit on the day of Pentecost, the apostles did breath-taking miracles just as Jesus Christ promised them so are we. As recorded in Acts 5:14-16.

“And believers were the more added to the Lord, multitudes (both of men and women.) In so much that they brought forth the sick into the streets, and laid them on beds and couches, that at the least the shadow of Peter passing by might overshadow some of them. And I believe the Holy Spirit is to touch our fellow brothers and sisters through the service we are to have in Blantyre,” said Munyeta

He further urged Blantyre residents not to miss God’s mercy through the service to be conducted at Chilobwe Township in Blantyre.

“God’s willpower is for all persons to live an abundant life in perfect health, and it is my wish to see many people attending the service and for those that may wish to be part of the healing service they can find us on this mobile line +265999647610,” he added.

All For Christ Ministries International Church was founded in 2013 and has branches in Zambia and India.