Notorious criminals arrested in Balaka

Police in Balaka have arrested six notorious robbers in connection to a series of robberies that took place in the district between the months of September last year and January this year.

Balaka Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Gerald Sumaili has identified the suspects as James Adam, 24, Frank John, 23, Mussa Afick, 34, Adam Boston, 31, Prince Makoma, 23, and Adam Banda, 25.

According to Sumaili, the gang was arrested by a team of CID personnel led by Criminal Investigations Officer superintendent Frank Daniel Chambo following a tip given by well-wishers.

“During the months of September last year and January this year the suspects hit and stole hard cash and assorted items such as laptops and laptop bags, tablets, cellphones, dongles and recharge vouchers worth millions of Kwachas in companies and organizations within Balaka Township among them Balaka FINCA offices, Project Concern International (PCI), Balaka TNM offices, Ngwangwa Filling Station, Sue Ryder Foundation and Balaka National Library,” said Sumaili.

He further disclosed that some of the stolen items have been recovered and the suspects have revealed to have committed similar offences in Mangochi, Machinga and other districts in the central Region.

James Adam, Frank John, Mussa Afack and Adam Boston hail from Mangochi district while Prince Makoma and Adam Banda come from Lilongwe and Thyolo districts respectively.

All the suspects will appear before the court of law to answer charges of robbery contrary to section 301 of the penal code.

Meanwhile Balaka Police Station has commended the supportive spirit shown by the communities in fighting against crime in the district.