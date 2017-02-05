Lil Vince, Texam to drop Ankita Lokhande

Urban artists Lil Vince and Texam are to release a track titled Ankita Lokhande this week in the love and standard of beauty category.

Vince named the project after a famous Bollywood actress he considers beautiful, thus making her a standard a beauty in his song.

“Ankita Lokhande is a name of an Indian actress who is way too much beautiful! And it’s a song about appreciating a woman’s beauty around the world and to all boyfriends who have beautiful girlfriends,” said Lil Vince in an interview with Malawi24.

The rapper believes in creativity hence coming up with this idea. He said artists have to expose that character through coming up with something unique.

“I came up with this idea because I want to bring something different to those people who love and follow my music and I hope they will like it.”

When the audio drops, that will not be end of the exciting story as visuals will follow. The artist revealed to this publication on Friday that video shooting process will either commence late February or first week of March.