Ndipo hints on Mayors trophy revival

The newly elected Blantyre City Mayor Wild Ndipo has said that plans have been put in place to continue sponsoring the Mayor’s trophy because it is a tool for sports development in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 on Friday, the Blantyre Mayor said they will continue sponsoring the Mayor’s trophy so as to continue developing football and netball from the grassroots.

“As Blantyre City council we will continue sponsoring the Mayor’s trophy so that we should still get talent from the grass root and currently plans are already underway for the Mayor’s trophy to return,” said Ndipo.

The Blantyre Mayor added that most of the players that have shined in the Malawi elite league have all come from the Mayor’s trophy.

“Some others who have watched nice and classic football in Malawi, most of that talent come from the Mayor’s trophy and we thought it wise to revive the trophy so as to improve the football standards that have gone down in the country,” said the Mayor.

The Blantyre Mayor further said that this year’s Mayor’s trophy will roll out soon.

The Mayor’s Trophy is competed for by under-14 netball and football school teams from private and public schools in Blantyre.

Last year Naizi Primary School Football team and Mbayani Primary Netball team emerged winners in the Blantyre Mayor’s Trophy after overcoming Makata Primary and Chilomoni Primary schools respectively.

During the competition, 170 games involving schools from six zones were played, with 85 games for football and 85 games for netball at district level. 188 games were played at the city level.

Mary Waya and Joseph Kamwendo are some of the notable examples of athletes that the trophy helped to bring to the limelight in Malawi.