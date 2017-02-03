Man jailed for raping 10 year-old girl

Mangochi First Grade Magistrate Court on Tuesday sentenced 43 year-old Davis Kalambo to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 10 year-old girl in a sugarcane field.

State Prosecutor Maxwell Mwaluka based at Mangochi Police Station told court that on December 20 last year the victim was coming from the maize field going home and on her way she met the convict.

The rapist asked the girl to buy cigarette for him but she denied his request. He then grabbed and dragged her into his sugarcane field which is nearby and raped her.

The convict’s wife heard noise as the victim was shouting for help and when she went to check, she found her husband raping the girl.

However, she started beating the victim accusing the child of having an affair with her husband. The victim ran to her mother who reported the issue to community policing forum members then to Makumba Police Unit.

A medical report from Lungwena Health Centre confirmed that the victim was indeed raped. The suspect ran away and was arrested on January 23 this year and charged with defilement.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and in his mitigation he pleaded with the court to be lenient as he’s sick and also a bread winner to his extended family.

But the prosecutor asked the court to give the rapist a custodial sentence in order to reduce rape cases which he said poses a threat to young girls and also deters would-be offenders.

First Grade Magistrate Ronald M’bwana expressed his concerns over the convict’s conduct since government and other stakeholders are fighting for the protection of girls from various forms of abuse.

M’bwana then slapped him with a 12-year jail term as a lesson to others.

The rapist hails from Tumbwe village, Traditional Authority Namabvi in Mangochi district.