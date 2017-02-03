Activist urges Malawians to plant trees to save Lake Malawi

An environmental activist has urged Malawians to plant more trees near water bodies in order for water levels to rise on Lake Malawi.

In an interview with this reporter, the environmental activist Godfrey Mfiti said the low water level on Lake Malawi is due to climate change.

Mfiti said the levels can rise if we have enough rainfall and if Malawians protect the ecosystems that support Lake Malawi.

He continued saying that the mountains along the shores of Lake Malawi are very important to improve water levels in the lake.

“We need more trees to improve vegetative cover that would in turn increase water levels in the lake. Siltation results from bad agricultural practices such as use of chemical fertilizer along the river banks whose water flow into Lake Malawi,” said Mfiti.

The activist also said soil erosion must be controlled by farmers along the lakeshore areas and added that siltation can be reduced if proper agricultural techniques are followed

He also spoke against exploration saying that it is clear that oil exploration results may lead to oil drilling and this will increase the cost of purifying water for drinking.

According to Mfiti, any water board taping water from the lake will increase its cost to consumers as it will be required to deliver safe water.