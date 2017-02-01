Malawi clergy happy with Trump

He might be under fire from almost all the quarters of the world but new American President Donald Trump has gotten the backing of Malawian pastors.

Members of the clergy in Malawi have spoken in support of American president Donald Trump whose administration has cut pro-abortion aid to African countries on issues of promoting abortion.

Trump’s Republican administration, which believes in Christian doctrines, has totally denounced promotion of some human rights which contradicts Christian principles.

In his first week in office, Trump signed an executive order to stop federal money going to international groups which perform or provide information on abortion.

Though his decisions on things to do with human rights have received criticism, some reverends in Malawi feel that Trump is the leader America and the whole world had been waiting for.

General Secretary for the Livingstonia Synod Reverend Levi Nyondo said Trump’s administration has done quite a commendable job in suspending aid that support immoralities.

“That is great of him. We have been waiting for that. As members of the clergy we totally support his decision. We don’t want gays and abortion,” he said.

Another man of God, Pastor Ian Soko of redeemed ministries foundation, said Trump being someone who is representing and trying to protect Christian values needs support from the Christian community.

He said some people hate Trump for reasons they cannot even justify yet “the new American leader is doing just fine.”