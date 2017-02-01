Mutharika, Lungu hold bilateral talks at AU

Malawi President Peter Mutharika held an audience with Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa where they discussed various issues for the benefit of people of the two countries.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mutharika said that the discussion was important since it was focused on key issues such as agriculture and transportation.

“I met with President Lungu where we discussed several matters of mutual interest including trade, progress on the actualization of the Shire Zambezi World Inland Port project, regional integration and agriculture,” Mutharika wrote.

The Malawi leader further said that Zambia and Malawi have common traits and it is good to have a strong relationship between the two to develop.

“Malawi and Zambia have always existed on common and shared social, economic and political values. No wonder there is no any other country with a similar social fabric to Malawi than Zambia,” Mutharika said.

“Our people trade together daily, our students cross our border time and again to share knowledge and our borders are but a mere imagination of statehood though the truth is we co-exist peacefully as one nation,” he added.

According to Mutharika, it is on this mutual platform that Malawi and Zambia can build good relations to greater heights and serve the people with cemented commitment.

Apart from Lungu, Mutharika also met President John Mugufuli of Tanzania where they discussed issues on how to strengthen relations between the two countries.