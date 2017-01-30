30 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:32 PM
State House talks tough over long presidential convoy claims
State House has hit hard on the media following reports that Malawi President Peter Mutharika uses more than twenty vehicles on the presidential convoy.
In a press statement signed by presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalirani, the State House has blasted Daily Times over its editorial of Friday, 27 January 2016 which the presidency believes was tailored to blindfold the public into believing that the number of vehicles on the president’s motorcade is so long that government’s austerity measures are not working.
The statement said the president’s convoy cannot be described as “20 plus” by any media institution that cares about truth.
“The President’s current convoy is often 12 vehicles. The standard convoy constitutes the President’s vehicle and its backup vehicle. There has to be a mobile clinic with medical equipment and nurses, a doctor’s vehicle, one vehicle for mechanics and the rest are security vehicles. However, the yellow journalism of Times tried to magnify this modest dozen-car convoy for an entire Head of State into hyperbolic imaginations simply to create hate in the hearts of Malawians,” reads part of the statement.
Kalirani further warned that Malawians are not interested in the campaign of hate and lies which Times is waging for its political masters and mistresses.
He said a media house of its professional integrity should have cared to know that the president’s convoy is not a new fleet. He continued saying that three quarters of the vehicles were bought in the Bingu wa Mutharika era and were used by former President Joyce Banda as well.
Kalirani also claimed that one of the vehicles, a Land Rover platform, comes all the way from Kamuzu Banda’s motorcade.
“It also beats reason and logic how Times is calculating ministers’ and other officials’ vehicles into the President’s convoy. “Malawians fully well understand that ministers’ and other officials’ vehicles that often travel in advance of the convoy cannot be suggested to be part of the President’s motorcade.
“In any case, Times should wake up from its ignorance and realize that there shall never be a time when a Head of State can attend a national function alone,” said Kalirani in the statement.
Kalirani also claimed that government believes Malawians deserve truth and that the political media strategy being pursued by Times must never be peddled by feeding the public with fabrications.
“If Times wants to continue playing politics more than practicing journalism, let it be politics based on truth,” he said.
The presidential spokesperson added that Malawians appreciate that government’s austerity measures have worked in surviving the economy from a K536 billion deficit inherited in 2014, and through two years of natural disasters without donor budgetary support.
He said: “There has never been a government driven by austerity measures more than that of President Peter Mutharika.”
42 Comments On "State House talks tough over long presidential convoy claims"
THEY GO IN OFFICE TO FEEL SUPERIOR NOT TO DO ANYTHING FOR THE COUNTRY
THESE ARE THE WORST FIRM OF HUMAN LIFE
Singasinthe kanthu ugalu kupanda umunthu kuzikonda ndokwakukulu agaluwa mukamalankhula kudzudzula mumakhala ngati mukuwaseteka kunyerera siziwakhuza palibe ndi milungu ,ndichifukwa maiko achisilamu munthu akakhala osamva ozikonda amangomuthila Sniper asanyase mopitilila. ku Malawi pano aliyese kuyambila ma MP palibe chanzeru ndibwino kungosiya ku Vota kuti muonetsetse atsogoleliwa Oonekako bwino Chilima .Gondwe. Mthalika .Chaponda zinkhope ngati choluma.ndipake nkhanza kuipa nkhope ndi mtima Mulungu angoweluza basi
That’s poor people.. DO THE PRESIDENT OR ANY OFFICIAL FROM RICHEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD GO DOWN THE ROAD WITH SUCH A CONVOY OR
MAKE NOISE SO PEOPLE SHOULD LOOK!. Uneducated primitive ways!.. DISGUSTING
inu kodi zayamba lero izi?ine siwa DPP ayi ,and sindidzakhalanso ayi,koma zodandaula zinazi kumaziona ,inu mukuganiza kuti pa mdipiti wa prezdent pangakhale magalimoto atatu ngati pa chinkhoswe cha kawalala zoona?sakukhonzadi mu zina koma sikuti titengelepo mwayi omadandaula zilizonse,”Bwanji kodi?
HIT HARD…?how?
Ngati tikamawawelenga amapirilira 20 nde mukufuna tidziti amakhalapo 6?
Za ziiiiii basi….
Despite kuwononga money,and kuyika ndale pambali,mditipi waukulu umabebetsa ulendo wapulesidenti.kuno kumudzi tikamva president akudutsa timathamangira kumsewu,kukawona convoy ya president,kumva kukoma akakhala president wachipani chathu,and kumva kuwawa akakhala president wachipani china.
They have been trying and trying to find reasons but They have failed. Kenakoso azizati ma blankets achulukitsa pa bed ya president. komaso akumasinthidwa pafupi pafupi zikuononda ndalama za boma. Iiiiiih! Koma Malawi ineeeee!
President azifanana ndi mdipiti wa Coach wa team ijayi inakaba ku BINGU STADIUM’yi? Zankutu!!!
Here in Botswana Ian Khama travels with two vehicles and two police escort bikes, and you wonder why they are doing better than us.
Mumafuna convoy itamakhala ndi galimoto zingati amene zikukunyasaninu?
Get life dude. We are in economic crisis. Salt is good for food but if u put too much that becomes a problem. At least 8 is enough. I was in SA , Botswana, and UK they is no such kak like this.
One vehicle is enough, no one would notice him passing.
Timadziwa kuti mumafuna mutamugwira ndikukamutayaxo mu SHIRE RIVER atamayenda pa mdipiti wochepa! Wonjezerani zifike pa 200 zimuwawe apite ku immigration akakozetse passport wautali kuthawako kuno! Musadati especially NG’ONA PARTY!!
Constitution imanema chani PA can voy
Kuteroko pamakhalanso galimoto ya nsin’ganga? Sitimadziwa mwachita bwino kutilongosolera momveka bwino.
Stupid govt Apm & ministers full of shit.
Usovenge,,,,hez stil rulin
Haters go to hell! Ma rubbish
Are u aware that we are in economic crisis while u embrace mismanagement and abuse of funds unnecessary. That’s why mufa ndiumphawi
Mdipiti tidayambira kuuona kalekale Achina Mutharika asanayambe kulamulira.Kudalipo ndikuyamikila muvekere: “eeeeeee boma ndimachine,njale zosenzi?”. Bwanji nthawi imene ija simunkayankhula yet democracy inaliposo?
Athera Yomweyo Yaconvoy While Chitukuko Akulephera Kufuna Kutchuka Ndi Zautsiru!!
Ngati anama ineso mboni kungoononga ndrama
Nabola moyo
Ndi Ulemerero Wapadera, sizingasinthe.
20 zachepa
Bwampini sasama zawanthu Bola alipa m godi shame my mother mw!!
It’s true what the media says.I laughed when I saw the President’s convoy in Malawi.It was the longest I’ve ever seen.The Malawi government’s priority is twisted.Whether you talk about DPP or PP it’s the same…
kaya zawo izo, kalowa nkhutu sikatuluka
Mumamva bwanji mukamatidikililisa pa msewu kwa phindi zosaposela 30 kuti mudutse ndi zigalimoto zanu zikuluzikulu zapa convony azanufe tikuthamangira kuchipatala cha mission popeza chaboma kulibe mankhwala. Kunena mosabisa galu uyu ontchedwa mutharika akuononga ndalama zaboma heavy. While mzika zadziko lino zikufa ndi njala kuzipatala kulibe mankhwala
Anayamba siiye kukudikilisani pa sewu analiposo ena akakudikilisani paka 2hours musayiwale
Tikukamba za present bro. If enawo amalakwitsa does not mean uyunso azilakwitsa
TIDALAKWANJI KUTI TIZUNZIKE? MMAIKO ENA MTSOGOLERI AMAKHALA BAMBO KOMA KWANU KWATHU PETER ALI NGATI M*BUSA ENAFE NITIKHALA NG*OMBE ZAPANGOLO… #MUTHARIKA MUST FALL
Ndikudziwa kuti ngati mwamvera nyimboyi mwapsa mtima ndakondwa kuti zatelo ipsani mtima zeni zeni.
Musadati guyz!! Mdipiti unayambika kalekale nthawi ya bakiri kunaliso midipiti yoooopsa bwanji simunayankhulepo?
Bro kutengera zimenezo ndiye kuti dzikoli silingayende bwino. Bakili adali ndi nduna zambiri why bingu anapanga reduce?? Mesa amakonza zithu. Uyunso akuyenera kuganizira mdipiti wakewu sulibwino
Palibe man zimenezo! Tiyeni tigwire ntchito!!
Akuwononga Ndalama Galu Ameneyu Pamene Anthu Akuzuzika Ndnjala Komaso Kusowa Mankwala Muzipatala.Shupt!
2019 tivotela iweyo zomwe watchuladzi uzathesa tima malo osadanda nthawi yako ikubwela
Sizidayambire pa Mutharika izi!
Iweso ndiwe muleme bwanji.umasangalala ndi hule wako uja .uzachiona chi chakwela chakocho.
Musiyeni mzanu amasuke inu ziphani nyererezo basi. Mulongolole kaya ayi mupeza phindu lanji?
Nanuso limbikilani xool muzabweze! mxiiiiieeeew!