30 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:36 PM

Bullets closing in on Ramadhan

The Burundian is set to return to his former club Nyasa Big Bullets following an executive meeting that took place in Lilongwe over the weekend where Nsazurwimo Ramadhan received an overwhelming support to take over as the head coach.

It has been reported in the local media that Ramadhan and Gilbert Chirwa were shortlisted for the top position by the delegates but the former was favored to take over from the interim Lloyd Nkwazi led technical panel.

During the meeting, Ramadhan, who earlier on demanded a K1.5 million monthly from Nyasa Manufacturing Company sponsored team, lowered his demands to K1 million per month but the executive committee offered to pay him K600 thousand per month.

However, the deal in principle to take Ramadhan back to Bullets is yet to be finalized as the coach has been given time to look into the matter.

According to reports, Ramadhan was favored for the job because of his experience and ability to instill discipline amongst the players.

And during the meeting, the delegates agreed to shape the technical panel as well as bringing in new players to cement their title credentials in the upcoming season.

Bullets is very much interested in signing Be Forward Wanderers duo of Isaac Kaliyati and Stainley Sanudi, Victor Limbani from Silver Strikers, Jack Chiona from Dwangwa United, Yamikani Chester from Azam Tigers and Righteous Banda from relegated Civo Service United.

Bullets finished second in the top flight last season and won Presidential Cup.