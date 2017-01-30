30 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:21 AM

Reggae by Foot concert to take place end April

The long awaited Reggae by Foot concert will take place on April 29, 2017 at Civo Stadium in the capital city Lilongwe.

Tonderai Banda who is general manager of Entertainers promotion confirmed to the local media.

Banda said they are more than excited for the concert and are hoping to make history with the success of the show.

“It is never easy to bring in international artists to perform here, we have seen so many shows being cancelled, but we as Entertainers are promising the fans that we will deliver and all people have to do is fill up the stadium and feel the real reggae vibes,” He said

Banda added that the show preparations remind him of when he was a young boy and his father brought to Malawi Dr Love, Jambo and Angola Maseko to perform in Malawi.

He said that now is the time for him and his team to share their first organized international concert.

However the concert organizer said he is hopeful that the show will surpass the great heights already reached by team entertainers.

He then urged reggae music lovers to attend the concert to watch empress sister Phumi and Ras Thukukani Cele, the man who helped craft Lucky Dube’s inimitable sound and toured the world during the 80s with Africa’s reggae king.