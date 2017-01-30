30 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:23 AM

Standard 4 learner hangs himself

A 12 year-old primary school learner in Machinga has committed suicide after he was found to have stolen his mother’s money.

Machinga Police confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Billy Ngulinga.

Machinga police spokesperson said on January 25 this year Billy stole his mother’s money amounting to K10,000.

When the mother suspected Billy of stealing the money, she followed him to a video show where her suspicions were confirmed but she only recovered K7,000 only from her son.

When he was asked about remaining amount, he said his friend took it.

The following day the Standard 4 learner went missing and in the evening his sister found him hanging dead in his room.

Villagers took him to Machinga health centre where he was pronounced dead and postmortem results revealed the death was due to strangulation.

Commenting on the issue, Brian Ndau who is a social worker said some cases of these nature are caused because of the way parents treat their children.

He further said young children emulate elder people and when people are committing suicide children also think that’s the way to solve problems.

“Let me advise parents to take very good care of their children 100 percent and advise them in a polite manner. The good behaviour and necessary solutions to solve issues should start with parents themselves,” Ndau said.