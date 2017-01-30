30 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:05 AM

14 years for raping a woman in the presence of her husband

The Phalombe First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 31 year old man to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 32 year old woman as her husband was fast asleep.

Confirming the development was the district’s police spokesperson sub inspector Augustus Nkhwazi who said the victim on 8th January 2017 was fast asleep with her husband when at midnight, she felt someone was having sex with her.

The publicist said the lady thought it was her husband but as she woke up, she realsied it was not her husband.

It was at this time that the woman shouted for help.

Her husband then woke up and the rapist fled but it too late because they had noticed his face and known him.

The suspect, Patrick Kamoto was then arrested by officers from Nkhulambe Police Unit where he had apparently said he really raped the woman.

The victim was referred to Nkhulambe Health Center where it was confirmed that she had been raped.

Appearing before the Phalombe First Grade Magistrate Court, accused Patrick Kamoto of Mchenga village T/A Nkhulambe in Phalombe pleaded guilty to rape charges and was convicted.

Passing his sentence First Grade Magistrate Damson Banda said the conduct of the convict was heartless and poses threat to the life of both the victim and her husband.

He therefore sentenced the accused to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour so that other would be offenders should learn from.

The victim; Florence Namalenda 31 hails from Nsiyankhuni village T/A Nkhulambe in Phalombe district.

Meanwhile people in the area are suspecting that the convict used some charms to rape the wife in the presence of her husband