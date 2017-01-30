30 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:38 AM

CSOs are hoodwinking poor Malawians – Analyst

Amidst corruption that has turned to be a crisis for Malawi, a local political scientist has bemoaned the activities of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) saying they are getting rich at the expense of poor Malawians.

The political scientist Boniface Dulani has disclosed that most CSOs are stealing money meant for poor Malawians by having substantial administrative budgets.

Speaking on the local press on Sunday night, Dulani said the organisations are stealing from the poor instead of helping them.

“For just a project of one borehole, you will find that these organizations have bought five luxury cars that cost higher than the borehole and you tend to wonder that who is really benefiting, the organization or a poor Malawian?” wondered Dulani.

Responding to the allegations, Chairperson for the Malawi Human Rights Consultative Committee (MHRCC) Robert Mkwezalamba said the expensive cars are part of their recommendation from donors.

”It’s true that we use expensive cars at the same time we are questioning the President that he is using a luxurious car but for our case it’s different because we do write proposals and sometimes the donors directs us to buy expensive cars,” said Mkwezalamba.

For a while, some stakeholders have raised eyebrows on the projects being rolled out compared to the money given by donors.

The stakeholders have disclosed that most CSOs take poor citizens as oxen to pull donor funding from rich countries.