28 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:13 AM

Malawi24 journalist wins Northern region football league media award

Mzuzu based Malawi24 sports journalist Mike Lyson Zgambo has won the award of best online reporter of the year in the just ended Simama Northern Region League.

The Malawi24 sports reporter was recognised for his work at the NRFA football awards held at Ilala crest lodge in Mzuzu.

Zgambo has since hailed Malawi24 sports crew for the award and thanked the entire Northern Region Football League committee for feeding him with information.

“I’m happy but I want to thank the entire sports team, editors, and management of Malawi24 I’m nothing without a team of these people. I also thank the NRFA committee for giving me information and not forgetting friends around,” said the Malawi24 sports reporter.

From Malawi24 we say ‘Congratulations Mike Lyson Zgambo.’

Below is a list of names of journalist who won awards at NRFA gala

Print= Pledge Jali

Radio= Allan Nyirenda, Jacob Malunga and Bolera Siloh Kapondera

Online = Mike Lyson Zgambo

Tv and Eletronic- Yohani Chideya