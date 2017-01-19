19 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:17 AM

MRA seizes truckload of stolen items

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) on Tuesday seized over 2,000 kilogrammes of stolen cables, water pipes bolts and taps from a fuel tanker in Mzuzu.

MRA Head of Corporate Affairs Steven Kapoloma said the seizure is a result of patrols conducted by MRA’s Flexible Anti- Smuggling Teams (FAST) in the city.

“The items were concealed in sacks inside a tanker registration number PE 7146 belonging to Petroda which was heading for Tanzania. The driver for the tanker, Patrick Chitsime of P.O Box 226 Blantyre, has been charged with conveyance of prohibited items,” Kapoloma said.

He added that the seized items which were to be smuggled out of the country have since been identified by Escom, Northern Region Water Board, and MTL.

“The Authority is currently working to determine the value of the items in liaison with the concerned parties. MRA appreciates the support it is getting from the public to curb malpractices such as smuggling,” said Kapoloma.

Meanwhile, MRA is encouraging members of the general public who notice such malpractices not to hesitate but report through toll free number 847 for Airtel and TNM subscribers or 80000847 for MTL subscribers.