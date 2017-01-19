19 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:21 AM

Admarc boss denies wrongdoing in maize deal

Admarc Chief Executive Officer Foster Mulumbe has denied any wrongdoing in the purchase of maize from Zambia, claiming that Malawi bought the maize from the Zambian government.

This is contrary to statements by the Zambian government that the maize was bought from vendors.

Speaking to joint parliamentary committees of public accounts and committee on agriculture, Mulumbe said Admarc has been dealing with Zambian Cooperative Federation (ZCF) which is under the Zambian government.

Responding to a question on whether Malawi had a deal with Zambia, the Admarc boss maintained to have had talks on the purchase of maize with government of the neighbouring country.

“In my view I would say so because Admarc is an institution under government and ZCF is under Zambian government,” said Mulumbe.

Mulumbe further said Admarc dumped Kaloswe after noting that the company was not an eligible supplier of maize as the company failed to disclose where they were to get the maize.

However the Zambian government through its agriculture minister Dola Siliya disclosed that the country only approved export permit to Malawi.

Siliya added that Malawi has been dealing with vendors in the country and not the ZCF as claimed by Malawian authorities.

“We allowed for the export to Malawi because the contract was signed before the ban on export was effected, the contract was signed in June 2016 under a government arrangement to help Malawi with the commodity following a drought that spared Zambia in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC),” Siliya told Lusaka Times.

She added that Zambia should not be implicated in corruption dealings that Malawi had in the country.

An earlier report that has been released by Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) also disclosed that Admarc had deals with vendors to supply the grains.