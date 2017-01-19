19 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:14 AM

10 years for petty thief who stole K120,000 worth of goods

The Midima Senior Resident Magistrate court on Tuesday sentenced a 27 year-old man to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for burglary and theft.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Limbe police Pedzesai Zembeneko identified the convict as Gift Salijeni.

Zembeneko said the suspect broke into one of the houses at Dzungu village in Thyolo district.

“In the process Salijeni stole assorted items worth K120,000,” he said.

According to the publicist, some of the stolen items were electronic appliances.

In court Salijeni was found guilty of burglary and theft and Senior Resident Magistrate Benedictus Chitsakamile therefore slapped him with 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Salijeni comes from Dzungu village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapichi in Thyolo district.