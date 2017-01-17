17 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:21 AM

Civil servants need financial literacy training – CCJP

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) says there is the need for government to start providing financial literacy training to civil servants in order to avoid financial mismanagement.

This is coming at a time when the Treasury has made it known that it will not provide funds to government departments which will fail to account how they used the money they received previously.

National Coordinator for CCJP Martin Chiphwanya said it’s sad that we still hear of financial mismanagement in various sectors of the government hence the need to tighten any leakages and provide training.

“There is need for government to provide financial literacy to people as this will help curb financial mismanagement which is rampant in the country,” said Chiphwanya.

He added that the Treasury has made a good decision to demand financial reports in return for more funding since the move will help in reducing financial mismanagement.

According to Chiphwanya, the decision by the Treasury will make sure that government bodies do not misuse funds meant for the development of the country hence the country will win back its financial muscle.

He further said that there is need to start auditing city councils so that they should use public funds for intended purpose.