He travelled to Japan with Peter Wadabwa for trials but Joseph Kamwendo is very bitter with how the whole process was arranged.

The midfielder told one of the local daily papers that ever since they arrived in Japan they have been training with amateur teams as professional clubs where they were supposed to attend trials are off season.

According to Kamwendo, it is like they are having a holiday.

“The situation is very frustrating because nobody is coming out to explain what exactly is happening.

“We were meant to believe that the club which we trained with on Friday was Yokohama FC (a second-tier league side) but we realised that it is just an amateur team called YCC…. I don’t even know what it stands for.

“Sometimes we are spending three days without training and instead, we are just being taken to the gym,” Kamwendo told the Nation newspaper.

He then revealed that Be Forward, who arranged the trials, wanted the duo to travel to Japan in December but Wanderers officials deliberately delayed the move so that they feature in Fisd Challenge Cup final and Luso TV Bus Ipite Football Bonanza.

“I fail to understand how my own people can do that. I find the situation to be very unfair and I hate this,” he explained.

But reacting to Kamwendo’ public outburst, Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao said the club was not involved in coming up with the schedule.

He then advised the former Orlando Pirates and Caps United midfielder to keep calm saying Be Forward might consider extending their visas.