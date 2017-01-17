17 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:12 AM

Devotion: Have one mind and one language

Genesis 11 : 6 “And the Lord said, Behold, they are one people and they have all one language; and this is only the beginning of what they will do, and now nothing they have imagined they can do will be impossible for them.”

The people that have one language and one mind are impossible to be stopped at what they have imagined to do. They are a success in whatever they intend to do if they maintain their one mind and one language . The only way to stop their progress is to confuse their mind or their language.

What is one language and one mind? At a group level is when people have one vision and all agree on one course of action. When they speak in the same direction and all move in one course.

At individual level, as a believer ensure you are settled for one course of action and that everyday you are consistently speaking one voice that agrees with the Word and that agrees with your one mind.

Dont think one thing today and tomorrow you think differently. Dont think one thing and speak another. Dont speak one thing today and tomorrow you change based on circumstances. Think and speak one language of upliftment, victory, success, dominion and other similar Word based speech. Dont speak victory today and then defeat tomorrow. That is not one language and you cannot prosper nor be a success. Settle in your mind for one course of action and always think, speak and act upwards and forwards only. Nothing less than this should be accepted.

All unstable people in their minds and speech cannot prosper. Genesis 49:4 “Unstable as water, you shall not excel.”

Such unstable people should not expect to receive from the Lord. James 1:7-8 “For that man shouldn’t think that he will receive anything from the Lord. He is a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways.”

Have a single mind and single language and live a life of dominion, victory and good success.

Prayer: Father thank you for helping me to think and speak rightly. I refuse to be double minded and speak double language. In Jesus Name. Amen

To be born again, prayer and counselling +265888326247 Or +265888704227. Like 👍 our Facebook page PASTOR DANIEL WALUSA