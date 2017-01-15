15 January 2017 Last updated at: 1:43 PM

Chitipa United to hold elections on January 21

According to a press statement signed by Chitipa United general secretary Marshall Mwenechanya, the newly promoted club will hold elections for the team’s top positions on 21st of January following the expiry of the current committee’s term.

The statement further invites all individuals who are interested to contest in the elections to submit their names to the club’s general secretary before the 20th January.

“As per constitution, the term of office bearers has expired (that is one year) therefore I would like to notify all those interested candidates should submit their names before Friday, 20-01-2017 to the current General Secretary Marshall Mwenechanya,” reads part of the statement signed by the teams GS.

The statement adds that candidates to contest on the chairman position will pay a non-refundable fee of K20,000, while for other posts it is K5,000.

Positions which are up for grabs in the Chitipa United elections include the positions of chairman, first vice chairman, second vice chairman, treasurer, secretary, vice secretary and committee members.