15 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:18 PM

UNICEF to distribute latrines in Malawi

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has partnered with a United Kingdom company in a project where it will distribute latrines in the country.

The latrines will be distributed as an emergency requirement as a result of heavy flooding in the country.

According to a statement made available to this publication, the partnership is a recognition that children are the future and people should do everything to make the world a safer place for them.

Dunster House Limited says in the statement that they are currently in the process of supplying UNICEF with over 1,000 Emergency Superstructures and Latrine Squatting Slabs.

“The Superstructure is an emergency latrine that offers security and privacy to the end users; providing a dignified sanitation solution following an emergency situation. Dunster Latrine ships flat packed, resulting in lower freight cost and easy handling`.

“The Dunster Latrine Slab is our unique, in-house designed slab. It is durable and thin; allowing more plates to be stacked per pallet which will help to reducing the cost of transport,” reads the statement in part.

In the past, the company has supplied UNICEF, Oxfam, and Medair with emergency sanitation solutions, deployed to the Central African Republic, Nigeria and Chad.