15 January 2017 Last updated at: 1:19 PM

Bullets goalkeeper Kakhobwe to stay put

Nyasa Big Bullets goal custodian Ernest Kakhobwe has said he has no intentions to leave the club during the current transfer window.

Speaking to Malawi24 in an interview, Kakhobwe who has been the subject of interest from Master Security Rangers said he has no intentions of leaving the People’s Team for any other team in Malawi as he still has unfinished business with the club.

“I have no intentions of leaving Nyasa Big Bullets anytime soon as I still have a lot of work to do at the club and I want to help them win the TNM Super League title next season,” said Kakhobwe in an interview.

He added that he is not ready to join any other team this coming season.

“Am not ready to join any other team. I will still be at Bullets come next season,” he said.

When asked why he is not ready to leave Bullets, Kakhobwe claimed that he has a lot of good things to offer to Nyasa Big Bullets family that is why he is not ready to go.

“I still have a lot of good things to offer to Bullets. I have just offered a few of them and I still have a lot to offer, so I am not ready to leave Bullets,” he said.

He also revealed that he is yet to be approached by Master Security Rangers and claimed that he is also just hearing the news that the club is interested in his signature from the radio.

Meanwhile, Kakhobwe has urged his teammates to forget last season so that they should win the Super League which they lost to Kamuzu Barracks.

Kakhobwe attracted Master Security’s interest following his excellent display in goals for Nyasa Big Bullets last season when he helped the club to win the 2016 Presidential cup.