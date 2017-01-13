13 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:52 AM

Amnesty calls for swift prosecution of albino killers in Malawi

Amnesty International says the recent killing of a person with albinism in Thyolo is a sign that Malawi should do more in prosecuting perpetrators of previous crimes against people with albinism.

On Tuesday, a 19 year old man with albinism, Madalitso Pensulo, was killed in Mlonda Village under the Nsabwe Traditional Authority in Thyolo.

Reacting to the killing, Amnesty International said Malawi’s failure to address policing issues and to investigate previous crimes against people with albinism is giving criminals confidence that they can get away with the murders.

“Malawian authorities must take immediate steps to address the poor policing and failures in the criminal justice system which have led to a climate of impunity for crimes against people with albinism.

“People with albinism are living in fear within their own communities. This latest killing highlights the urgent need for Malawian authorities to ensure an effective criminal justice system to bring suspected perpetrators of past related crimes to justice. They must ensure a coordinated security strategy that protects all people with albinism in Malawi, and put an end to their abduction and killing,” Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Southern Africa, Deprose Muchena.

He also called on the police and to make sure that they bring to book Pensulo’s killer in order to send the message that attacks on people with albinism will not be tolerated.