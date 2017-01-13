13 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:57 AM

Malawi’s netball star Joyce Mvula receives warm welcome in UK

Manchester Thunders and the Malawi High Commission to the United Kingdom officials welcomed Malawian netball star Joyce Mvula on Thursday when she arrived in the UK.

The Blue Eagles Sisters player is in the UK to play for one of England’s top netball outfits Manchester Thunders after she signed for the club on a seven month loan deal.

On arrival, the 22 year-old Malawian National Netball team star promised to work hard at her new team.

“I am just praying everyone should believe in me and I will give my best to make my country proud,” said Mvula.

Manchester Thunders, who finished second in the Netball Super League last season, were confident that Mvula’s signing will improve their team.

“Our coach watched Joyce at World Cup last year and we watched her at Fast Five. We were impressed. More teams are looking for Malawian netball players, we have a relationship with Mary Waya who has been very helpful to make this happen,” said the Teams Franchise Director Darbie Hallas.

Team Coach Karen Greig said she looks forward to having Mvula this year. She said the player will be featured this Saturday in a friendly game to test the English fast netball.

On his part, Second Press Secretary at the mission Kondwani Munthali said the Mission and Malawi community were excited with Netball’s first export to the UK hoping that the deal will open opportunities for more teams to bring in Malawian players to England and other European countries.