13 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:53 AM

Malawi in crucial 2019 Afcon qualification group

The Flames should brace themselves for crucial qualification fixtures for the 2019 African Cup of Nations which will take place in Cameroon.

Malawi have been drawn against hosts Cameroon and Morocco in group B of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

The winner between Mauritius and Comoros Island will be the fourth team in this crucial group.

The draw, which was conducted on Thursday night in Libreville Gabon, will see all matches of the host team count for the first time in Afcon history.

In this situation, if it happens that Cameroon has finished top of the group, the runner-up will automatically to the final tournament, with no other team eligible to qualify from the group.

However, if the host team is either in 3rd or 4th place, the winner if the group qualifies to the final tournament and the runner-up will be eligible to qualify as one of the best runners-up.

For Malawi to qualify, they must top the group and if they fail to finish top of the group, they must finish as one of the three best runners-up in the qualification phase.

The preliminary round will kick off from 20-28 March 2017.