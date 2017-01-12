12 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:26 AM

Lawyers ask Mutharika to act on college closures

The Malawi Lawyer Society (MLS) has expressed worry over the instability of academic calendar for public universities due to constant closures and have asked President Peter Mutharika to resolve issues leading to the disruptions.

The development comes at a time when two public universities namely Mzuzu University and The Polytechnic have remained closed for months.

In statement released on Monday that has been signed by MLS President John Suzi Banda, the society has urged authorities to take action to have the two universities reopened.

“The Society bemoans the instability that afflicts the academic calendar in Malawi’s public universities and calls upon the Head of State, as the Chancellor of all public universities in Malawi, and the relevant governing councils, to take such steps as would bring about stability and certainty in the academic calendars of all public universities in Malawi.”

“Specifically, the society wishes to urge all the relevant authorities to urgently and speedily resolve the disputes that are keeping the aforementioned public universities closed,” reads part of the statement made available to Malawi24.

Despite having education as a human right, students in public universities are yet believe in this right as they are forced to have long holidays due to strikes either by students themselves or their lectures.

The development has seen some students studying for six years for a program that is supposed to be studied in four years. The Polytechnic is already one year behind other public colleges in Malawi.