12 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:40 AM

Gaba, Micium rally behind Gabeya for Kaizer Chiefs luck

The 20 year old Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames defender is currently undergoing a three week trial at Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa where he has received backing from Bidvest Wits forward Gabadinho Mhango and Jomo Cosmos winger Micium Mhone to succeed at Naturena.

Mhango and Mhone told KickOff.com that Miracle Gabeya has the qualities to play for the Soweto giants.

“Miracle is quality. The fact that he is a national team defender should give you a hint about what he can do. He has great potential and having competed against him at training he is very difficult to beat and is strong on the ball,” Mhango told KickOff magazine.

“With his height he is also effective on set-pieces and knows how to get stuck in when the situations call him to do so. I trust that he will do well at Chiefs,” he added.

After failing to secure an outright contract with Bloemfontein Celtic in 2014, Gabeya made tremendous improvements with his club Bullets as well as the National team where he cemented his place in the first eleven.

“He (Gabeya) is a defender that you can rely on all the time. Gabeya is a man-marker and from the experience that he has gained playing in the national team he should be able to play at Chiefs.”

“From the games we played together in the national team, I believe he can make it,” added Mhone.

Gabeya faces a competition from Pedro Henrique Dias DeAmorim and Ismael Olivier if he is to secure a place in Steve Komphela’ team.

However, reports are circulating that Gabeya has already impressed Amakhosi’ technical panel and if all goes well, he can become the second Malawian defender to play for Kaizer Chiefs.