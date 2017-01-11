11 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:14 AM

Govt expects prisons to produce more food

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Grace Chiumia has projected a successful agricultural season for Malawi Prison Service (MPS) due to provision of farm inputs by government and well-wishers.

Chiumia explained that in recent years the country’s prisons were failing to harvest enough farm produce due to inadequate fertilizer and seeds.

Government as well as well-wishers have been providing prisons with farm inputs such as seeds, fertilizer among others,” she said.

She hoped that the support which the prison service has been receiving is going to enable them to feed inmates next year.

Chiumia also said she expects that the country’s prisons will continue working hard in order to realise more farm produce.

“We will not rest until we make sure that our prisons have enough food,” she said.