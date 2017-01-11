11 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:24 AM

Report corrupt fertiliser traders, Malawians told

Government has urged Malawians to report anyone found selling subsidised fertilizer at a higher price so that such culprits should be dealt with.

This is coming at a time when there are reports that some traders are selling fertilizer under the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP) at a higher price than the set amount of K7,500 per 50Kg bag.

Minister of agriculture, irrigation, and water development George Chaponda said anyone found doing such malpractices must be fired immediately.

The minister said this during a visit to Blantyre Agriculture Development Division where he went to inspect crops as well as appreciate how the subsidy program is fairing.

“We understand that some traders want to make profits but the price being administered is not the one required and if anyone is found they must be fired,” said Chaponda.

He added that some traders are even having two receipt books so that they sell the subsidised fertilizers at a higher price which is for their benefit.

Chaponda further said that such a price is not good for Malawians and such acts must not be condoned as they are not in the best interest of farmers.

Other reports show that traders are selling the subsidised fertilizer to vendors while turning away actual beneficiaries.

This year Farm Inputs Subsidy Program distribution was delayed of which experts in the country said it would affect farmers in a way that they would plant late as well as harvest late.