10 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:52 AM

Mutharika to visit Nsanje days after MP dumped DPP

President Peter Mutharika is scheduled to hold a rally at Nsanje Boma next week, days after Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsanje South West Constituency Dr Joseph Chidanti Malunga quit the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mutharika will visit the district on January 17 in order to resurface the party.

Announcing this on Sunday at Nsanje secondary school on the sidelines of an indoor meeting organized by the party’s regional committee members for the South, Charles Mchacha who is the party’s Regional Governor for the South said the resignation of Chidanti Malunga from the party has created a number of gaps which need to be filled.

Mchacha said if left unfilled, the Malawi Congress party (MCP) which is a threat to DPP in Nsanje South West can easily conquer the area.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let me warn you. The Malawi Congress Party can easily conquer this constituency if we are not careful. Let us be vigilant and work as a party.”

”You know Chidanti Malunga has abandoned our party and he has left some gaps here of which if they are left unfilled definitely we going to lose this seat,” warned Mchacha.

Meanwhile, the party has appointed MP for Nsanje South Thom Kamangira to run the affairs of Malunga’s constituency for the DPP.

Dr Malunga who is also Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture announced on Monday last week that he had resigned from DPP and has gone back to his independent bench following calls from his constituents to resign claiming that the DPP administration has failed to fulfil the promises it made with the people.

“People in my constituency said they don’t want me to continue working with the ruling DPP. So I did not have any choice apart from quitting the party,” said Malunga.

The Nsanje South West Parliamentarian’s decision to quit DPP is a stinging condemnation of President Mutharika’s administration which is mired in corruption scandals.