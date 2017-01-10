10 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:44 AM

Fisherman arrested for raping standard 1 learner

Police at Nkhunga Police Station in Nkhotakota are keeping in custody a 19 year-old fisherman for raping a 10 year-old girl who is in standard one.

The incident happened Friday at Nkhono fishing beach inside Dwangwa Illovo Sugarcane Estate in Nkhotakota. Nkhunga Police spokesperson Labani Makalani has identified the suspect as Kaikani Shuga.

He said the girl met her fate when she was coming from a garden which is located at a distance from her house.

“During the time, the girl was walking alone on a path and she was attacked by the suspect who dragged her into a nearby cassava field where he raped her,” Makalani told Malawi24.

A passerby who heard the girl’s shouts for help is the one who rescued her from further sexual assault. The suspect hails from Chidungo village in Traditional Authority Kanyenda in Nkhotakota.