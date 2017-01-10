10 January 2017 Last updated at: 4:09 PM

Bullets polls: Harold Fote eyes return

Former Nyasa Big Bullets General Secretary Harold Fote is set to contest for the same position just two years after being ousted by the team’ supporters executive committee.

Fote has announced his candidature to contest for the position of General Secretary in the upcoming polls at Big Bullets in February this year.

According to Fote, the decision for him to consider coming back to the team despite being ousted by the supporters committee has been influenced by supporters who have been approaching him to contest for the position.

“I have been approached by many Bullets supporters to contest for the position of General Secretary for our esteemed club. Many in their opinion thought I was delaying in the announcement of my candidature.”

“There could not be any other better time than this, therefore I am pleased to announce my candidature to contest for the position of General Secretary in the upcoming election in February 2017,” reads part of the statement on Fote’ Facebook post.

Fote, alongside former chairman Kondi Msungama were ousted from their respective positions by the supporters committee for being accused of squandering money meant for the players in 2014.