10 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:13 PM
BREAKING: Rogue and vagabond law declared unconstitutional in Malawi
The High Court in Blantyre has declared the rogue and vagabond law unconstitutional, meaning that people will not be arrested for walking at night as it were.
(This post is being updated, please visit the site in a moment.)
18 Comments On "BREAKING: Rogue and vagabond law declared unconstitutional in Malawi"
Leave a Reply
MwanaMwa
Lilia's Weekly Dose
Whats-Hot
Most Viewed
OPINION
Giving Mutharika a news blackout is retrogressive: Mount Soche Declaration is a threat to Malawi’s democracy and press freedom
Pearson Nkhoma
There are two things involved if the two ; police & the one moving at night meet what will happen? Ana amasikini mutani nawo poti ndi omwe akusausa m’mizindamu but when the police meet the rich people they just give heavy salute bwana dusaniiiii zopusa
A police ndakunverani chisoni mudaya chani makape inu
Zili bho ,poli
I welcome the outcome of the brutal actions from our police officers
Imagine kugwiira tanthu ali mminibbus around 7 pm
Ana azimai mkati kukawatsekera
Akuti ukafuna uzipulumutse wekha
Uhonge
Heartless police officers
Leaving mbava kumaba uko
Chance for harlots
What will the police say now?
Apolice amapeza ziphuphu apa ndiye Kaye mowa wa shooter, win ndi gin awaphatu tsopano.
So what next?
Abit collection even day time a person can be arrested for rogue and vagabond
vagabond reduces crime in the country so should not end
This time ndi kwapula basi
Why, phungwee.
VACAB PONDAPONDA ENA AKUONE INE WANDIKOLA
Hili ni shirika lisilo la kiserikali (NGO) lenye Makao makuu yake nchini UFILIPINO na sasa limefungua ofisi zake nchini Tanzania. Shirika linalilojihusisha na utoaji misaada kwa:
(1) Watoto yatima
(2) Wajane
(3) Watu wenye changamoto mbalimbali za kiuchumi
Hivyo shirika kwa sasa linatafuta mabalozi/ wawakilishi popote pale nchini Tanzania ambao watalipwa na shirika kwa mshahara mzuri. Kwa maelezo zaidi tembelea.
OFFICE: kivulini, Mlimani city Dar es salaam.
WEBSITE: http://www.helpinghandsinternational.biz
CONTACT: +255 677 898 941, +255 655 216 136, +255 767 216 136 or
+255 621 892634.
USITUME MESEJI HAZITOJIBIWA.
Wote mnakaribishwa HELPING HANDS INTERNATIONAL.
HELP US TO HELP OTHERS.
http://www.helpinghandsinternational.biz
People will be stiling any how
Gods intervetion!
ngati zili zomangana azimanga amagalimoto apansife mmmmmm ayiiiiii………….. mbava zimayenda munjale koma omangidwa amakhala okumwa shooter
yeeeeee koma akuba okha muziaanga osangosiila2