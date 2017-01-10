10 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:13 PM

BREAKING: Rogue and vagabond law declared unconstitutional in Malawi

The High Court in Blantyre has declared the rogue and vagabond law unconstitutional, meaning that people will not be arrested for walking at night as it were.

(This post is being updated, please visit the site in a moment.)



