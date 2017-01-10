10 January 2017 Last updated at: 1:33 PM

ADMARC lifts injunction against Times Group

The Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) has vacated an injunction that blocked a local newspaper from publishing articles on the purchase of maize from Zambia.

Following reports that disclosed suspicious transactions that ADMARC had in buying maize, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ADAMARC Foster Mulumbe blocked Times Group from publishing stories on the scam.

Mulumbe argued that the articles that Times carried were untrue hence the order that was obtained.

However, lawyers are reported to have lifted the injunction on Monday prior to a hearing from both sides today.

The development now gives permission to the local newspaper to carry any story on the maize scandal on the basis of one of the journalistic principles, “truth”.

This comes after the newly appointed ADMARC board had a closed door meeting with management on reports of dubious transactions made in buying the staple grains.

The ban on Times from carrying stories on the maize scam sparked controversy with some quarters arguing that ADMARC had infringed freedom of press as well as freedom of expression.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) argued that the injunction was meant to deny the public information that was supposed to be known.