9 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:52 PM

PP’s Mkandawire re-elected as Mzuzu Mayor

People’s Party’s (PP) William Mkandawire has retained his position as Mayor for Mzuzu City after trouncing a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate in the mayoral elections this morning.

The elections which were held at Grand Palace Hotel in the city saw William getting 13 votes while the DPP candidate Yona Mkandawire managed three.

William will be deputised by Alex Mwakikunga of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) replacing PP’s Frazer Chunga who lost his re-election bid.

Chunga and another PP councillor Patrick Ng’oma amassed two votes while Mwakikunga got nine in the elections for deputy mayor.

The result means that the ruling DPP has again failed to get a Mayor after its candidate also lost in the Lilongwe mayoral elections which were won by MCP’s Desmond Bikoko.