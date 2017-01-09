9 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:31 PM

Man dies after falling from moving truck

A man has died in Mchinji district after he fell off a moving truck which he was using to smuggle maize flour from Zambia into Malawi.

The driver of the Scania vanned truck registration number NS6447 identified as Davie Chapata, 40, and four other passengers on Wednesday were on transit to Lilongwe from Zambia whilst carrying six hundred bags of 25kgs maize flour through unchartered routes.

Mchinji Police Spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said the deceased who has been identified as Madalitso Mbizi was among the passengers who were trying to smuggle maize flour into Malawi.

“On their way, the passengers who were in the goods compartment fell asleep. Upon reaching at Poko village Mbizi was reported to have slipped-off to the tarmac through the rear door of the van,” said Lubrino.

Following this impact, Mbizi sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

An autopsy examination conducted at Mchinji District Hospital has also established that death occurred due to serious head injuries.

Meanwhile the driver is in police custody for causing death by reckless driving. He will appear before court when investigations are concluded.

The driver hails from Zicheta village, Traditional Authority Mavwere in Mchinji.