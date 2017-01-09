9 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:23 PM

Joseph Tembo not dead

Veteran musician cum producer Joseph Tembo is still alive and in sound health contrary to reports that he kicked the bucket on Sunday.

Social media in Malawi was yesterday awash with news that Tembo died at his home in Bangwe township of Blantyre, having hanged himself.

A text bearing the message kept on spreading until Tembo himself through a WhatsApp group identified as Gospel Musician cleared the mist.

“Guys I am around and in robust health. The devil is a liar. Ndikukonzekera kupita ku Maliro,” reads Tembo’s reaction to the news.

The hoax read, “SAD NEWS, the artist Joseph Tembo has hanged himself at his residence, Bangwe Township in Blantyre.”

Information which this publication has received indicate a man who was working as an engineer in the commercial capital died of the cause and not the artist.

However people were not quick to believe the news since the mainstream media reported nothing on the matter.

Most people did not rush to believe the news as they went on to do their own research on the issue. It was when the research yielded nothing that they doubted credibility of the news source.

The former Chikhwawa parliamentarian is currently the top producer for most gospel artists in Malawi having taken a break from recording his own songs.

He is not the first artist to have been reported dead since other top artists like Princes Chitsulo once fell victim to the hoax.

Tembo’s death hoax comes shortly after Zimbabwe’s veteran musician Oliver Mtukudzi was also rumoured to have died late last year.

The news turned out to be false and the musician turned up in Botswana for a music concert on 27th December 2016.