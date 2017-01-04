4 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:51 AM

Mzimba 20 year old fears arrest for operating own radio station

A 20 year old young man is operating his own radio station in Mzimba district but he fears being arrested as geniuses like him are still not being cherished in Malawi.

The man’s radio has a coverage of about five kilometres in radius and starts hitting the airwaves at around 9 pm.

Programming range from sports, entertainment and fictional news. The radio has a wider audience, because of the good programming.

Malawi24 managed to have a one on one chat with the man to learn more about his idea behind the radio station.

“I learnt how to create radio station from my friend when I was at secondary school. We had a radio station there, where we were broadcasting news and scandals from the school,” said the man who cannot be named.

He added: “When my friend went to Lilongwe, I thought of pursuing the idea because by then I had known everything.”

According to the young man, making a radio station is not so difficult such that if given a lot of resources he can even make something that can have a very wider coverage.

He said with the little resources he had, he managed to set up a radio station covering a distance of some kilometres on radius.

“If I had support, making a radio station is not so difficult. In fact most of my friends are also making such things where they are. We just connect some networking equipment,” he added.

But why is he operating his radio station only at night?

“Even my parents are against this, they say it’s a crime to innovate this and police may arrest me and I may spend my life in prison,” he said.

History shows that he might be right since other young men have been arrested in the past for introducing their radios.

However, Mzuzu based engineer Kelvin Lungu suggests that arresting such people might not entirely be a solution but cherishing and supporting their work.

“No need to be arresting them, if they find them, they must only find ways of advancing their knowledge. Some people were born like that and if you threaten to arrest them, it’s like you are killing their inborn talent,” he said.

He added: “in other countries like Israel, boys like these are treated with respect because they are believed to have the capacity of doing more. What they only require is support. ”

According to Malawi Communication regulatory authority (MACRA), such illegal radio stations are very dangerous because they can compromise the networking of various things including airplanes.