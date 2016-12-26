26 December 2016 Last updated at: 4:18 PM

Wind takes away Christmas celebrations in Salima

Holidaymakers in Salima district had no choice but to leave Livingstonia Beach earlier than planned as heavy winds disrupted them on Christmas Day.

Local media reports revealed that the strong winds that lasted for about an hour brought down camping tents that were erected at the beach where people gathered for Christmas celebrations.

Further reports revealed that some people left the place before their plans of celebrations were over at the lakeside.

However others dared the winds as they went in the waters of the lake to swim despite the unfriendly environment they were in.

Cases of injury and death have however not been reported from the site.

The rainy season is usually accompanied by natural disasters that pose a risk to human life. Since the onset of the rains, the country has registered cases whereby some people have died due to lightning while some infrastructures have suffered the effects of winds.