24 December 2016 Last updated at: 8:54 PM

Nomads end Silver’s title dream

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have ended Silver Strikers’ dream of winning the 2016 Super League championship after beating the Bankers 3-2 at Kamuzu Stadium.

The loss means the Bankers have 53 points and are trailing league leaders Kamuzu Barracks by five points with both teams remaining with a single game to finish the season.

At Kamuzu Stadium, the first chance of the game fell to Peter Wadabwa two minutes after kickoff but his shot was well saved by Silver Strikers goal custodian Brighton Munthali.

A few minutes later the Nomads came knocking on the Bankers’ door again when Alfred Manyozo found Isaac Kaliati inside the Silver Strikers penalty area but Kaliati missed the target.

At the other end former Wanderers midfielder Timothy Chitedze had a chance to put the bankers ahead but he blasted his shot over the bar.

Sixteen minutes into the match, Kaliati scored the Nomads’ first goal after he headed in Amos Bell’s well taken in cross from the left.

Wadabwa could have doubled the lead a four minutes later but his shot was parried away by Silver Strikers goalkeeper Munthali.

The Lilongwe side then found a chance to level the score through Binwell Katinji but his shot was kept out by Wanderers goal custodian Richard Chipuwa for a corner to Silver Strikers.

However, on the 37th minute Silver found the equaliser. Nomads defenders failed to clear a cross and the ball fell to Blessings Tembo who put it into the back of the net.

Two minutes later the Nomads regained their lead. Joseph Kamwendo’s thunderous 25 meter drive ended into the Bankers’ net leaving Brighton in goals for Silver Strikers speechless.

After the break, the Nomads coach Yasin Osman introduced Felix Zulu on the place of Kondwani Lufeyo but it was the Bankers who started the second half on a brighter note and they looked more dangerous in attack.

In the 70th minute, Jaffali Chande replaced Bello for the Nomads and it took him only two minutes to register his name on the score sheet when he headed in Kamwendo cross over the head of Brighton in goals for Silver.

A few minutes later, Chande could have scored his second goal of the game when he was set inside the penalty area but he missed the target with a few inches.

The Bankers then pulled one back through Katinji after he exchanged quick passes with Limbani.

Ten minutes before the final whistle the bankers were awarded a penalty kick after Bongani Kaipa was adjudged to have handled the ball. Lucky Malata stepped up for the challenge but the Nomads goal custodian Chipuwa saved the spot kick and Malata missed again from the rebound.

The game ended 3-2 in favour of the Nomads.

After the final whistle Silver Strikers coach Fazili conceded defeat whereas the Nomads coach Yasin Osman said he was happy with the win.